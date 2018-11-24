Vapiano (VAO) Given a €11.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Vapiano (ETR:VAO) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Vapiano and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Vapiano stock opened at €7.08 ($8.23) on Friday. Vapiano has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 52-week high of €25.00 ($29.07).

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

