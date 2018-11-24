VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLTR) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 167.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

