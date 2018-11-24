ValuEngine Upgrades Liberty Property Trust (LPT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price target on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

