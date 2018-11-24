ValuEngine Lowers Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SAH opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,177,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,392 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

