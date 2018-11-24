Valerie Lyons Acquires 3,500 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Valerie Lyons acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,325.00 ($7,322.70).

INA opened at A$3.07 ($2.18) on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a one year low of A$2.49 ($1.77) and a one year high of A$2.90 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $500 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code INA'.

