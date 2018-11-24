US Bancorp DE Sells 18,331 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,683,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,609 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,753,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 176,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,258,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

