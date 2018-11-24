US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 20,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,157,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,353.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,555. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.97 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

