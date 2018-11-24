Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Set at $50.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

