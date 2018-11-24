Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Set at $35.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.41.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 547.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,535,000 after buying an additional 3,794,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,872,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,737,000 after buying an additional 3,492,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,202,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,571,000 after buying an additional 982,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

