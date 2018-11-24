Urban Outfitters (URBN) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.41.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

