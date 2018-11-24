Universal Insurance (UVE) versus Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) Financial Survey

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 19.77% 33.17% 10.34% Kingsway Financial Services -12.53% -74.78% -5.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Kingsway Financial Services does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $751.92 million 2.05 $106.93 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $193.19 million 0.30 -$15.46 million N/A N/A

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Kingsway Financial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

