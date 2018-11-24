UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $412,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 353,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 59.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total value of $7,045,831.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,459. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $261.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.