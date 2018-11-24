United States Cellular (USM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on USM. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE USM opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 4,099 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $225,772.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,190. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

