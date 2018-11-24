United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Community Financial were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Community Financial by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Community Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

United Community Financial Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

