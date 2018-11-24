Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Position Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,091 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 630.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 758,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

