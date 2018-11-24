UBS Group Begins Coverage on Arco Platform (ARCE)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) in a research note released on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

ARCE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,431,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,560,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,700,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,890,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

