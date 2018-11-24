Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,092,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,077,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,921,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,350,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

