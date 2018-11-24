Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 5,184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 73,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

