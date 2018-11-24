Trustmark (TRMK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on Trustmark and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Trustmark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Trustmark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.