Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $666,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In related news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/trust-co-of-virginia-va-has-666000-position-in-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.