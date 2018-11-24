TRONCLASSIC Market Capitalization Tops $13.29 Million (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 520.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $13.29 million and $1,415.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00129880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00194992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.76 or 0.08749948 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

