Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $8,119.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00023045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00195402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.08718988 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.