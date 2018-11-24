Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.42% of Trinity Biotech worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fondren Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 35.0% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 774,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.2% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 953,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,030,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Trinity Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.19. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/trinity-biotech-plc-trib-shares-sold-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

Trinity Biotech Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.