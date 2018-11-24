Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.95 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 859,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,964,000 after acquiring an additional 298,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

