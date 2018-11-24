Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.43 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 706,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,866,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus set a $106.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $108.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $94.06 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.54 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

