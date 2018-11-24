Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 57,939 Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,264,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,776,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,030,000 after acquiring an additional 316,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,314 shares of company stock worth $20,745,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens set a $93.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 57,939 Tractor Supply (TSCO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/trexquant-investment-lp-acquires-shares-of-57939-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.