TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.0954

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $644,925.00 and $139,137.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,757,754 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

