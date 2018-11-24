Traders Sell Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading on Thursday. $128.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $177.72 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.96 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Walt Disney had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $1.16 for the day and closed at $113.03

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 57,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 748,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

