Traders Sell Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $2,324.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,917.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $593.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $0.90 for the day and closed at $265.02

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $322,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

