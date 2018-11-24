Traders Sell PG&E (PCG) on Strength (PCG)

Investors sold shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $38.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $96.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.83 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PG&E had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PG&E traded up $0.79 for the day and closed at $24.30

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,807,000 after acquiring an additional 304,391 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,770,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

