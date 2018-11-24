Traders bought shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $45.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.70 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $83.35

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) on Weakness” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/traders-buy-shares-of-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-on-weakness.html.

