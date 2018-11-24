Tractor Supply (TSCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $98.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.77.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,314 shares of company stock worth $20,745,120. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.