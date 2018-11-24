Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 2,600 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,752.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Total Energy Services Inc bought 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,208.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,057.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,700.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 24,813 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,739.75.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,144.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 3,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,042.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 6,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 8,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,687.00.

TOT opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$9.17 and a one year high of C$15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

