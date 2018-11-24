Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,508 Shares of Davita Inc (DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Davita were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Davita by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,059,263.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $59.66 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

