Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,967,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,895.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 358,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $128.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/toronto-dominion-bank-reduces-position-in-ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.