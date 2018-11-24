Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 676 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 363.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Allegion by 14.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,105,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 137,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $89.11 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

