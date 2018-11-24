Timothy P. Moran Buys 15,000 Shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) CEO Timothy P. Moran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Motus GI stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Motus GI by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOTS shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

