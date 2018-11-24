The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,942,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $1,270,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 386.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTI opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.80 and a 52 week high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

