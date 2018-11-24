The Medicines (MDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported dismal third-quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. However, the company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Cowen set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ MDCO opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The Medicines has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,853,197.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 144.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 8.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 0.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

