Tenet Healthcare (THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.