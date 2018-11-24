TELUS Co. (TU) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of TELUS worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in TELUS by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 155,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in TELUS by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 339,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of TU opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4158 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

