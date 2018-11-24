Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen downgraded Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Tellurian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ TELL opened at $7.16 on Friday. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.00% and a negative net margin of 930.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charif Souki acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,548,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,120,227.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,283.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $8,326,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 39.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 80.0% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.