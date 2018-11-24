Technology One Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.08 (TNE)

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

ASX TNE opened at A$5.48 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Technology One has a fifty-two week low of A$4.38 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.90 ($4.18).

Technology One Company Profile

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, Cloud, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

