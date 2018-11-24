TechnipFMC (FTI) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTI. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FTI opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 46.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 357,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 113,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 1,678.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,974 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,636,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

