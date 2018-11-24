Target (TGT) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Target has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $129,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

