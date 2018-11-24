Target (TGT) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Target to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TGT opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. Target has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 114.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590,395 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $198,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,255,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,982 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,025,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,671,000 after acquiring an additional 773,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Target by 54.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,028,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,899,000 after acquiring an additional 717,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

