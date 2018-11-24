Tapestry Inc (TPR) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,352,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,715,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/tapestry-inc-tpr-holdings-increased-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.