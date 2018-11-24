Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Wynn Resorts worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 59.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 39,469 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 108,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 281.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 247,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after buying an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $957,788,000 after buying an additional 641,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $207.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

