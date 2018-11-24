Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Teck Resources worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 243,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $20.19 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

