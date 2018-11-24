SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (SWGAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWGAY. UBS Group downgraded shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of SWATCH Grp AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

SWGAY opened at $14.93 on Monday. SWATCH Grp AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

The Swatch Group Ltd manufactures and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company's Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. Its Electronic Systems segment engages in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

